(The Hill) Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, will headline a Planned Parenthood fundraiser next week in Texas, according to a report from the Texas Tribune.

Bush is expected to be the keynote speaker at the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’s annual Fort Worth fundraising luncheon.

President Bush pushed for anti-abortion policies during his time in the White House, but his wife Laura Bush has supported legal abortion in the past.