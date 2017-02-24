California bans all students traveling to 'anti-gay' states

(The Independent) Just weeks after Donald Trump’s controversial “Muslim travel ban” was imposed and then lifted by judges, the state of California has implemented its own travel ban, which bars state-funded travel to “anti-LGBT states”.

The new law was issued by the Californian Department of Justice and is titled: “Prohibition on state-funded and state-sponsored travel to states with discriminatory laws”.

The document says the law is necessary to comply with the state’s existing government code which says that “California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people”.