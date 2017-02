(BBC News) One of the strongest storms possibly in decades – dubbed a “bombogenesis” – is set to drench California this weekend, prompting fears of flash floods.

The system is dumping torrential downpour from Los Angeles to San Francisco, fuelled by an “atmospheric river” extending to the Pacific.

Rainfall predictions range from 2-6in (5-15cm) on the coast and from 5-10in in foothills and coastal mountains.

After five years of drought, a series of storms have filled state reservoirs.