California lawmaker readies estate-tax plan if Congress repeals

(Courthouse News) Warding against the possibility of Congress nixing a lucrative federal estate tax, a California lawmaker on Tuesday announced a measure to ask voters to approve a mirroring state version.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, notes the federal estate tax generated $4.5 billion from wealthy Californians in 2015, and that the state version would only be necessary if Washington follows through with scrapping the federal levy.

Wiener claims his measure will help the Golden State recoup valuable tax revenue and accused President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans of being “hell-bent on cutting taxes” for the rich.