Canadian government pulls ads from Breitbart, keeps WND

(Globe & Mail) The federal government says it has pulled its advertising from Breitbart.com, the so-called alt-right website whose controversial former chairman, Steve Bannon, is U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief adviser.

The outlet was removed from the list of 398 sites approved for online federal advertising “after the Government of Canada determined that the content of Breitbart.com did not align with the Government’s Code of Value and Ethics,” according to a spokesperson with Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which oversees media buying for the federal government.

“The Government of Canada does not support advertising on websites that are deemed to incite racial hatred, discrimination or the subversion of Canada’s democratic system of government.”