Car bomb kills as many as 60 near recaptured Syrian town

(CNN) A car bomb in northern Syria killed as many as 60 people and wounded dozens more, Turkish state media and activist groups said Friday, even as the Turkish military said that the nearby town of al-Bab had been retaken from ISIS.

Al-Bab was ISIS’ last significant holdout between the northern countryside of Aleppo and Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital. Held by ISIS since 2013, al-Bab was recaptured after more than two months of fighting.

The attack in Sousian village, a few miles north, killed between 53 and 60 people, according to activist groups Aleppo Media Center and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.