(WWL-TV) Twenty-one people were injured after a car ran into crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade Saturday night in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

Around 7 p.m., a truck traveling in the area hit two other cars before veering into an area of the neutral ground on Orleans Avenue near Carrollton Avenue where people were standing to view the parade.

Jake Chavez said he saw two men and two women who were hit by a pickup truck that apparently turned into the crowd watching the Endymion parade.