Chicago police arrest 81 in overnight raids

(ABC News) The Chicago Police Department conducted a series of overnight raids from Thursday into Friday that resulted in 81 arrests, mostly for drug- and weapons-related offenses, Supt. Eddie Johnson said Friday.

The raids, focused on the city’s South and West Side neighborhoods, were “focused on the underlying source of crime in these areas: the sale of narcotics,” Johnson said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Of the 81 people arrested, Johnson said 61 are previously convicted felons, 49 are documented gang members, 19 have previously been arrested on gun charges, 14 are currently on parole, and 65 have been previously identified by police to be at a higher risk to be a victim or offender of gun violence.