'Christian' activists head to mosques to resist Trump

A national coalition with ties to George Soros was behind a national day of “solidarity” with Muslims Friday that included rallies at airports and prayer vigils at mosques.

The National Partnership for New Americans sponsored a “day of action” to protest Donald Trump’s 90-day moratorium on travel from seven countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen – which the groups are calling “unconstitutional” and a “Muslim ban.”

The NPNA was funded with a $200,000 grant from Soros’ Open Society Foundations in 2011.

Friday’s action is to be followed up by another on Feb. 22 when the NPNA coalition plans to flood congressional offices with protesters at the district level, sending an army of advocates for immigrants and refugees.

But Friday’s event was no ordinary protest. Many non-Muslims entered mosques and joined Muslims in the Jummah prayer, which is the most heavily attended prayer of the week at mosques around the world and widely referred to as the “Friday call to prayer.”

Some of the secular and ostensibly Christian activists posted on social media that they felt “inspired” to join in the prayers to Allah.

@PaxChristi_Int Grateful and inspired to pray today with Masjid Muhammad Mosque, Washington DC #WeAreAllAmerica — Marie Dennis (@marieadennis) February 3, 2017

Fr. Tony Pizzo, pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church, stood inside a mosque in Chicago and said “We are here to pray with you and pray for you.” The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago tweeted its appreciation for the priest’s solidarity:

“We are here to pray with you and pray for you.” Father Tony Pizzo, St. Rita Catholic Church #WeAreAllAmerica #NoBanNoWall #WelcomeRefugees pic.twitter.com/t03oBvJl3f — CIOGC (@CIOGC) February 3, 2017

Church World Services, one of nine volunteer agencies that contracts with the U.S. State Department to resettle refugees in dozens of U.S. cities and towns, tweeted a picture of what appeared to be an Episcopal priest inside a mosque, saying true Christians “know that the narrative going around about Islam isn’t true.”

“Christian brothers and sisters know that the narrative going around about Islam isn’t true. Love is greater than fear.” #WeAreAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/7FTKJCEATB — CWS (@CWS_global) February 3, 2017

The NPNA coalition includes a large swath of the interfaith movement in America – a blend of Christian, Muslim and Jewish groups – teaming up with immigrant rights activists.

Allying themselves in this project with Muslim groups such as CAIR and the Council of Muslim Organizations are various Christian organizations such as Church World Services, the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, World Relief and others involved in the resettlement of refugee in the United States.

The role of inter-faithism and Christian compromise in the resettlement of thousands of Muslim refugees into U.S. cities is just one of the disturbing elements exposed in the brand-new investigative work “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” which former Rep. Michele Bachmann is calling the “must read book of 2017.”

These groups present themselves as charitable advocates for the downtrodden when in fact most of the money that flows into their coffers comes from government grants.

“It’s not charity if you are taking other people’s money by force, through public tax dollars, and using it to do what you consider to be the Lord’s work,” says Ann Corcoran, who follows the refugee industry and blogs at Refugee Resettlement Watch.

The six religious organizations involved in the resettlement of refugees also sign a contract that forbids them from sharing their Christian or Jewish faith with the refugees.

The NPNA is using the Twitter hashtag #WeAreAllAmerica and #MuslimBan, encouraging people to show up at mosques and airports with signs that say “We Are All America.”

The day of action and mosque attendance was planned Monday during a conference call led by Chicago community organizer Josh Hoyt.

Hoyt’s talent for community organizing is such that in September 2011 he joined a team of Americans in a new group spun off from ACORN that traveled to Cairo, Egypt, to help teach Muslim Brotherhood activists how to better agitate during the Arab Spring uprising in that country.

Hoyt’s ACORN spinoff, called Organizers Forum, announced at the time it was involved in “exciting changes” to bring the Muslim Brotherhood to power:

“Our fall 2011 International Dialogue will be located in Egypt where we will meet with labor and community organizers and other activists in Cairo. There are exciting changes and developments that are currently taking place in Egypt with elections coming soon to determine leadership transitions in what has been an autocratic regime, now challenged by the Muslim Brotherhood and succession and democracy issues.”

Hoyt, as director of the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights, is going all out to stop President Trump’s reforms of the refugee resettlement program.

“They will whine about refugees but when you look at this list and know what they are planning, it is open borders they are really pushing for—illegals, legal immigrants, it is all the same to them,” wrote Corcoran. “In fact, on the call they said they would link their national policy agenda to emotions by using individual refugee sob stories. Refugees as pawns for their radical political agenda?”

As of Friday there were 14 states and the District of Columbia listed as hosting rallies in support of Muslims. Cities on the list included Chicago, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Miami, Greensboro, North Carolina; Fairfax and Alexandria, Virginia; Reading, Pennsylvania; Billings, Montana; Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Silver Spring and Hagerstown, Maryland; and Boise, Idaho.

The Oregon-Idaho Methodist Conference tweeted a photo of a boy prostrating on a prayer rug in a mosque with the words “Prayer IS action.”

One of the participating mosques that welcomed non-Muslim supporters to join it for Friday prayers was the Islamic Society of Western Maryland in Hagerstown. This mosque was identified as having connections to radical Islamic elements in the undercover investigative book “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America” by David Gaubatz and Paul Sperry.

The FBI was investigating this predominantly Pakistani mosque for suspicious activity in 2004 and the imam immediately brought in a CAIR lawyer Shama Farooq to help coach him on how to answer the investigators’ questions.

Below is an excerpt from the book:

Finally, she advised, “You are not required to tell the which Islamic centers you attend, how many times a day you pray, who you give charity to, and which organizations you are associated with.” “Definitely,” she stressed, “do not address any questions relating to terrorism or violence and their place in Islam.” That was step number one. Then Farooq and Ahmed went to lunch the day of the scheduled interview with the FBI—September 1, 2004—to review her ground rules, the secret CAIR memo details. They agreed she would sit in on the meeting. Following lunch, they went back to his office and continued to “discuss strategies,” including introducing her to the agents only as “a sister in Islam,” while not identifying her position with CAIR up front. And she again specifically advised Ahmed not to answer any questions regarding information he may know about terrorism and violence. The agents arrived at Ahmed’s office on time, and over the course of their interview, Farooq stepped in to stop Ahmed from answering several questions she felt could “incriminate” him, even though she was not his attorney. As a result, Ahmed withheld critical information from the FBI.

The role of inter-faithism and Christian compromise in the resettlement of thousands of Muslim refugees into U.S. cities is just one of the disturbing elements exposed in the brand-new investigative work “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” which former Rep. Michele Bachmann is calling the “must read book of 2017.”