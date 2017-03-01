Christian leaders call for 'year of good news'

A coalition of prominent evangelical Christian leaders, including Franklin Graham, James Dobson, Greg Laurie and Anne Graham Lotz, is calling on Christians to make 2017 “The Year of Good News” and reject the “fake news, distracting news, divisive news, disorderly news and, sometimes, depressing news” pervading the country.

In a letter organized by Laurie, the pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship and the leader of the famed Harvest Crusades, the leaders argue the message of the Christian faith is bigger than politics.

“We need a national miracle to heal our political, racial, and cultural divisions, and that miracle is found in the power of Jesus to change our hearts,” their letter states. “Therefore, we commit to preach louder than our nation’s politics, and we aim to make the message of Jesus Christ transcend the monopoly of our media. We confess our only hope of unity is on the level ground at the foot of the cross of Jesus, and our only hope of healing is in the victory achieved through His empty tomb.

“The gospel is the timeless, God-honored, God-ordained message that can change a human heart for time and eternity. We accept Jesus’ command to proclaim His message, wherever we are, to whomever we are around.”

Signers also include Assemblies of God General Supt. George Wood, Southern Baptist President Steve Gaines, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Al Mohler, Pastor David Jeremiah, Levi Lusko, Robert Morris, Ronnie Floyd, Skip Heitzig, James MacDonald, Max Lucado, Joel Rosenberg, Randy Alcorn, Eric Metaxas, Samuel Rodrigue and O.S. Hawkins.

Others are invited add their signatures online.

“We call upon Christians in America to make 2017 “The Year of Good News,” the leaders state.

“Christians everywhere must share the message of Jesus with everyone they can at every opportunity they can. Pastors must preach the gospel boldly and pray intentionally for national revival.”

They explain that the nation is divided over “distractions” and a “disorienting” culture.

However, “We believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ remains the hope of the world and is more needed in our nation now than at almost any point in our nation’s history.

“In a time of bad news, distracting news, divisive news, disorderly news, and, sometimes, depressing news we – as Christians and as leaders – want to recommit ourselves to making sure that the Good News of Jesus cuts through it all,” they write.

