(WABC) — NEWARK, New Jersey — A New Jersey man attacked a church pastor on a Newark street after questioning the clergyman about his religious beliefs, authorities said.

The pastor walks with a cane as he recovers from a spinal injury, but while waiting by a bus stop in downtown Newark on Saturday night, he was beaten and attacked apparently because of religious beliefs.

“He asked, are you Muslim or are you a priest and then he started punching… punching me,” pastor Mensah Ledlum said. “This is my first time in my life of ministry this has ever happened.”