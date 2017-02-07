Christie Brinkley photo compared to Jesus

(MIC) — At the age of 63, Christie Brinkley is back in the pages of Sports Illustrated for the magazine’s 2017 swimsuit issue. Joined by her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, they all look incredible. But while Brinkley’s return to the magazine is being lauded in general, one of the pictures used in her spread has Twitter comparing her to Jesus Christ.

Brinkley posted the picture on her Instagram on Monday, making light of the pose that has people talking. In the picture, the supermodel towers over both her daughters, and appears as if she is walking on water.

“Oh and my kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface,” Brinkley wrote in the caption.