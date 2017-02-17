Chuck Norris said it. What is there to think about?

WASHINGTON – Maybe you read Chuck Norris’ recent column about his recent time in Israel with his lovely wife, Gena.

They had a great time, as I knew they would.

They got to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They got to see all holy sites. They got to tour Jerusalem. They got to walk in Jesus’ footsteps.

Now it’s your turn.

Chuck Norris says so, and I quote: “I would encourage everyone to check out WND’s ‘Journey to the Holy Land’ from Nov. 2-12, 2017, led by our friend, Joseph Farah, who is the founder, editor and chief executive officer of WND. He’s also an expert on Israel and the Middle East. Bibi and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman have been invited to speak to the tour group, and I hope they do. Check out the educational and inspiring itinerary here.”

What else is there to think about?

I hear tell, it was not really a suggestion by Chuck Norris.

For the fifth year in a row, WND will be leading one of the largest annual tours of Israel from Nov. 2-12 – with the emphasis in 2017 on the restoration of U.S.-Israel relations and the deepening relationship between Jews and Christians – to mention “The Restitution of All Things,” my new book.

This is your chance for briefings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and new U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, among others special guests and surprises.

I’ll be joined by Elizabeth Farah, my wife and co-founder of WND.com, the first independent online news-gathering organization in the world, founded 20 years ago when the Internet was like the wild west frontier. (Remember those days, Matt?)

We will joined by the absolute best Israeli guides in the business – experts on the land, the people, the Bible and the intersection of all three in the greatest controversy in the world today. These top guides have been screened and handpicked from among dozens the WND tours have worked with over the last five years.

If you want to explore Bible prophecy, the current Middle East conflict and get to know and understand why Israel remains the apple of God’s eye in the world today, this is the tour for you.

It will include all the key sites, strategic briefings by the top U.S. and Israeli experts, musical guests, insightful talks and lively discussions – all featuring the incomparable Jewish state and its people.

Trust me, this is like no other Israel tour you will ever experience. You will learn why Israel is so important to God and how this relates to you, as a Christian believer in Jesus-Yeshua, the Savior of the world, the future King of Kings, the Lamb of God and the future Lion of Judah.

You will hear from top Israeli leaders, military brass, and see with your own eyes why the Jewish state is so strategically positioned in the hotbed of the Middle East.

Nothing brings you closer to Jesus-Yeshua like a trip to the land and to Jerusalem, from where He will reign supreme over the whole world in the coming Kingdom. Whether you’ve been to Israel before or not, prepare for the most politically exciting and spiritually meaningful adventure of your life.

While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu cannot promise he will be able to address the group in November, all indications are positive that he will make every effort to address the group. Trust me. I have connections.

As for David Friedman, President Donald Trump’s designee as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, we are closely working with him on a date for meeting the group, even as he winds his way through the hurdles of the confirmation process and his anticipated move this year to a new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

I’m optimistic. After all, who can turn down Chuck Norris? Do you dare?

Seriously, It will be a most exciting time to visit Israel this fall as there are new political realities at play – a new administration in the U.S. with a markedly different view of Israel and the Middle East than its predecessor. It’s a historic moment. It’s a biblical moment.

It may seem like November is far off.

But international airline bookings at our preferential tour group fares will likely be exhausted by June or July. This is the time to ensure you get the best deals, the best accommodations and the best tour of Israel money can buy.

Check out the itinerary now!

Talk to your fantastic tour hosts in Israel at Coral Tours now – (866) 267-2511.

See you THIS year in Jerusalem.

