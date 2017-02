(CAVALIER DAILY) Charlottesville City Councilman Bob Fenwick (D) has pledged to vote to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Lee Park at the next Council meeting Feb. 6.

Fenwick had originally abstained from voting at the Jan. 17 meeting, and his decision to vote now will break the Council’s early tie.

In his remarks during the meeting Jan. 17, Fenwick acknowledged both the merits of Lee’s life and that he stood for slavery.