Clinton official claims Breitbart masterminded Berkeley riots

A former Clinton administration official has launched a stunning new charge over who was responsible for the riots at UC Berkeley that erupted among left-wing radicals when Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak, shutting down the event.

Robert Reich blames Breitbart News.

Reich was secretary of labor under Clinton, and now teaches at Berkeley.

The conversation was noticed by Alex Griswold at Mediaite as well as Scott Johnson at Powerline.

A compliant interviewer at CNN, Don Lemon, responded incredulously when Reich made the suggestion, that, “You think this was a strategy by Yiannopoulos or right wingers? That they put this on in an effort to show there’s no free speech on a college campus like UC Berkeley?”

Reich confirmed.

“I wouldn’t bet against it, Don. Again, I saw these people. They all looked very – almost paramilitary. They were not from the campus. I’ve heard, I don’t want to say factually, that there was some relationship there between these people and the right wing and the right-wing movement that is affiliated with Breitbart News.”

See the exchange:

Reich had explained, “I was there for part of last night, and I know what I saw and those people were not Berkeley students. Those people were outside agitators. I have never seen them before.”

And he continued, “There’s rumors that they actually were right-wingers. They were a part of a kind of group that was organized and ready to create the kind of tumult and danger you saw that forced the police to cancel the event. So Donald Trump, when he says Berkeley doesn’t respect free speech rights, that’s a complete distortion of the truth.”

Johnson reported at Powerline that, “Reich leads a sheltered life. He apparently missed the wave of left-wing violence to which we have been treated in the age of Obama. He apparently missed the violence sponsored by the left during the inauguration of President Trump. Reich might want to take in the new Frontpage pamphlet by John Perazzo on Left Wing Hate Groups.”

There’s a long list of opinions on the reason for the riots, which have followed the Breitbart personality’s speeches as he travels the country. At Berkeley, officials estimated those rioting against the speaker caused $100,000 in damage and President Trump suggested federal funds shouldn’t be sent to a university that doesn’t protect the First Amendment.

Talk radio icon Michael Savage, who on Thursday aired a clip from Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s 2014 commencement address there, suggested she had a hand in.

“Being called a disruptor is a high compliment,” Pelosi said in the speech. “You here at Berkeley are already disruptors in many ways.”

She closed with: “My wish is that you will be disruptors when necessary, and that you enjoy every moment of it.”

Savage’s comment?

“Now you know who was behind what happened at Berkeley last night.”

The talk by Yiannopoulos was canceled after violent protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire outside the building where he was to appear.

