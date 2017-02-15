Comeuppance for the smack-down queen

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is a wrecking ball. She’s merciless as a senatorial inquisitor during congressional hearings, and she’s wickedly brilliant on the campaign trail, using truth, half-truths and fabrications to take down those she targets.

She can demonize with the best of them whether it’s deserved or not. The other day she was finally told, in essence, to sit down and shut up.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked the Senate’s little-known Rule 19 to silence Elizabeth’s ferocity against Jeff Sessions during debate on his nomination to become the next attorney general.

Rule 19 states, “No Senator in debate shall directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

Warren was a verbal assassin in her slanderous diatribe directed at Sessions, using stinging, incomplete quotes by Sessions’ critics and with convoluted descriptions of court cases that involved Sessions when he was Alabama attorney general.

She went on to read a 31-year-old letter by MLK widow Coretta Scott King who, at the time, was furious with Sessions for prosecuting a voter fraud case. Those charged were found innocent. A royally ticked off Coretta penned the steaming letter lambasting Sessions.

By then, McConnell and most of the Senate were fed up.

Former Georgia state Rep. Alveda King, MLK niece and one who worked as her aunt’s communications secretary, took issue with Warren’s harangue.

“Aunt Coretta was a very reasonable woman, and she in integrity would have noted that [Sessions] had done some great work in fighting against discrimination … to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan; he has worked to desegregate public schools,” Alveda says. “So it’s almost like a bait and switch, stir up their emotions, use the name King – and my name is Alveda King – stir up people’s emotions [and] play the race card, which she was attempting to do,”

Even CNN journalist Anderson Cooper was compelled to silence Warren during a 2016 campaign interview when she claimed without evidence that Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon is a white supremacist.

Her Roget’s Thesaurus must be in shreds, so abused as she ferociously scouts out erudite synonyms for “rotten,” “stinker,” “creep,” “pervert” and every other noun, adjective and verb necessary to machine-gun the unfortunates.

Jeff Sessions is “a disgrace to the Justice Department” and promotes “radical hatred.” Former Senate opponent Scott Brown is “a hypocrite.” Hillary Clinton is “a puppet of Wall Street.” And Trump, “a nasty, thin-skinned, racist bully.” She adds, “small, insecure, money grubber.” Her grade-school name-calling knows no end.

What’s wrong with the woman? What birthed this smack-down queen? She was respected and admired by her University of Pennsylvania and Harvard law-school students.

“You were at the edge of your seat not because she was ever going to bite your head off but because you wanted to please her … respecting how good she was at doing this,” says former Harvard student Adam Benforado, now an assistant law professor at Drexel University.

With decades of teaching and then elevation to the Senate, she no doubt expects toadies attending her. Power is heady stuff.

Warren has mentioned teaching Sunday school. Her focus, perhaps, was Goliath’s Philistine war tactics. She missed Proverbs 25:24, “It is better to live in a corner of the roof than in a house [or Senate] shared with a contentious woman.”

After the Senate’s rebuke, her incensed fans – male, female and sexually undecided – replenished her depleted campaign coffers. She had been slipping in the polls. Now, regrettably, we may be stuck for too long with her mean-girl mouth.