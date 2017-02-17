Could atheist Bill Nye really 'save the world'?

Two coming projects that feature TV personality Bill Nye, the “science guy,” show how much science has become like politics, according to an expert on the Bible who has debated Nye.

Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis and the creator of the Ark Encounter project that is drawing tens of thousands of visitors regularly, discussed with WND the two new Nye projects.

One is a Netflix series called “Bill Nye Saves the World,” and the other is a documentary, “Bill Nye: Science Guy,” that will appear soon at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas.

Nye is known for hostility to religious belief and advocating for global warming alarmism. The documentary, according to directors David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg, will be about how a “famous television personality struggles to restore science to its rightful place in a world hostile to evidence and reason.”

The Netflix series, according to Variety’s TV Editor Laura Prudom, is an effort to “refute religious leaders and politicians who espouse ‘anti-scientific claims.'”

Charisma News noted CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and ABC have had Nye on “to bash creationism theory or to hype the threat of man-made global warming.”

During a blizzard in January 2015, he told MSNBC viewers the “storm is connected to climate change” and called those who would use a snowstorm to dispute global warming “unglued.” In 2010, Charisma News noted, he labeled Americans who are skeptical of climate change ‘unpatriotic.'”

Ham, who publicly debated Nye regarding his beliefs and also entertained him with a special tour of his life-size reproduction of Noah’s Ark, said the pronouncements of many scientists are becoming more and more political. And he doubts the Nye show will really change viewers’ ideas around.

During their debate, Nye accused him of “denying” climate change.

Ham said that’s simply not true. While he may have a different definition of climate change, or see different causes and effects, he doesn’t deny it exists.

“The same sort of thing as in politics. It’s happened to us over and over gain, all the time in politics right now,” he said.

“Those who don’t agree with others, those from the left, just make up things.”

Ham said the arguments over climate change are like that, because while “climate change” surely happens, the earth’s climate was created to be relatively stable.

But progressives try to whip up a frenzy, he said, insisting the earth will end unless a global wealth redistribution plan is immediately implemented.

“This is what they do. They do the same thing with climate change. The same thing with people who believe in creation,” he said.

Ham said the falsehoods of the assumptions are evident from the start, because the claim is the “science” will be “dispelling myths and refuting anti-scientific claims espoused by religious leaders.”

Nye is a secularist who uses the word science to describe what really is an atheistic naturalism, Ham said, and the new projects featuring Nye programs are just “going to set up straw men.”

Ham said “there’s nothing new” in the program, which will view Christians and others as a danger.

“Bill Nye’s acting … he’s an actor,” Ham said.

“It has an agenda, to try to make out all these climate-change deniers – they’re going to destroy the world. Christians, they’re destroying the world, and he’s going to save the world,” Ham said.

Charisma reported: “Bashing creationists, Nye has said that skepticism of evolution is an ‘extraordinary world view. And as I say, by extraordinary, I mean obviously wrong.'”

WND reported almost a year ago when Nye accepted Ham’s invitation to tour the life-size Ark reproduction he created.

It features a full-size replica of Noah’s Ark, built according to the dimensions given in the Bible. Spanning 510 feet long, 85 feet wide and 51 feet high, it is described as the largest timber frame structure in the world. The Williamstown, Kentucky, site also includes “jaw-dropping” exhibits and a zoo, the organizers say.

Nye once called the Ark Encounter plan dangerous because it would “indoctrinate children” into the biblical “unscientific” point of view.

Ham said he had invited Nye, and Nye wanted to come on the condition he could bring a video crew. So Ham said, of course, because he would have his own video crew also.

Ham told WND that Nye appeared to not want to visit the site as much as raise pointed questions on video, so he brought out a few of his questions.

Hear a question and answer about death:

For one, what happens when you die.

Nye’s response, Ham said, “You’re done.”

So Ham followed with asking why it matters what one believes if you’re done when you die.

Nye also raised the issue of coming scientific achievements and mentioned the possibility of trips to Mars.

Nye told other visitors at the Ark at the time that it’s “not crazy to believe we’re descendants from Martians.”

So Ham asked why, then, is it “crazy” to believe people descended from Adam and Eve?

He said Nye came with an apparent agenda.

“He wouldn’t listen to anything I said. I was hoping that wouldn’t be the case, hoping he wanted to know what we believe.”

Ham also asked Nye why he wore clothes, since they originated in Genesis of the Bible.

Ham also asked Nye, the chief of the Planetary Society, for permission to pray for him, and Nye responded that he couldn’t stop that.

“I talked to Bill about the second death and that when you die, you’re not done,” said Ham. “You’re either going to be with the Lord or you’re going to be separated from Him for eternity.”

Ham told WND the children have been using words like “awesome,” “big” and “unbelievable” in describing the Ark.

Adults have told him they’ll be returning with their entire families or churches.

Hear a question and answer about humans and animals: