(Inside Edition) When Maryanne and Tommy Piling were married, the bride’s mother received ugly comments about the union of two people with Down syndrome.

“Some people said to my mum that it was disgusting,” Maryanne’s sister, Lindi Newman, told InsideEdition.com by phone from her home in Essex, Great Britain.

“They gave my mum a lot of grief.”

But the mother and daughter never faltered in their belief that the couple was deeply in love, and that walking down the aisle was their tender right.