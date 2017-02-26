CPAC straw poll shows conservatives with Trump

(Fox News) Conservatives appear fully behind new Republican President Trump, based on a straw poll Saturday at the annual CPAC summit in which attendees gave him an 86 percent approval rating and overwhelmingly agreed that he was “realigning” the movement.

The results of the poll concluded the group’s annual four-day summit outside of Washington, D.C., at which Trump’s speech Friday was the main event.

Trump, whose views do not always align with those of fiscal or social conservatives, received high marks in the poll’s 12 questions. The popular poll did not include a question this year about who was conservatives’ favorite potential presidential candidate, considering Trump won just three months ago.