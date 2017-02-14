Dam! California wackos didn't listen to environmentalists

More than 180,000 Californians have been evacuated from below the Oroville Dam, which officials feared could break and unleash a 30-foot wall of water that would destroy whatever was in its path.

It’s because, following a years-long drought, literally billions of gallons of rain and melted snow have flooded into the reservoir, putting it virtually full to the brim, in the last few weeks.

More precipitation is expected in the coming days, too.

The problem developed when officials were releasing tons of water – about 100,000 cubic feet per second, down the spillway to lower the water level and it started eroding, leaving a chasm gaping in the channel where overflows need to go.

Officials switched the water that needs to be released to an emergency spillway, but it dropped the water right onto the dirt hillside, and the erosion there began immediately, leaving officials with the no-win choice of sending the water down a broken and possibly failing main spillway, or down an emergency path where the erosion could threaten the stability of the top of the dam itself.

It didn’t have to be that way.

The Friends of the River, the Sierra Club and the South Yuba Citizens League had told the government more than 10 years ago that in addition to the concrete main spillway, the emergency route down a hillside also needed to be covered with concrete.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Tony Francois, a senior attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, whose organization has fought multiple battles over property rights including water rights, told WND the issue with Oroville isn’t really unique, as there are multiple fights over water rights, and paying for their maintenance.

But he said the current problem is that the water is at its highest level ever in the reservoir, and what’s being released is doing damage.

In a Mercury News editorial, the writers pointed out state and federal officials “decided in 2005 to ignore warnings that the massive earthen spillway adjacent to the dam itself could erode during heavy winter rains – which it has done – and cause a calamity, which it very nearly did this week and could yet do by the end of winter.”

Environmentalists don’t routinely recommended that hillsides be covered with concrete, but it this case, the question had been raised as part of the reservoir’s relicensing procedure in 2005.

The environmental groups urged “federal officials to require that the dam’s emergency spillway be armored with concrete rather than remain as just a hillside.”

Said the editorial, “We need a full investigation of the state’s re-licensing procedures for this and other critical dam infrastructure. It should include the role played in the Oroville evaluation by the association of 27 agencies that buy water from the state through the State Water Project – not only the Metropolitan Water District, which supplies water for Los Angeles and San Diego, but also the Santa Clara Valley Water District and the Alameda County Water District.

“If we get through this winter without loss of lives and many more billions of dollars in property loss expected from the failure of the Oroville spillway, then we can take this as a fortuitous warning to prevent other disasters. But that’s still a big ‘If.’ Storm clouds return Thursday.”

Francois said the decision back then was based on the costs and the benefits. And he pointed out that the current situation is setting a long list of firsts.

“This is not the crisis management even they expected to be in,” he said.

He said the current emergency work is to shore up the failing spillway with bags of boulders dropped by helicopter.

Officials this week are urgently trying to lower the water level behind the dam, which is more than 700 feet tall, by about 50 feet.

According to the Daily Mail, Billy Croyle, the acting chief of the Department of Water Resources said he’d ordered staff members to flee the area, because experts thought the dam would fail.

They joined nearly 200,000 others told to leave a 40-mile stretch of the Feather River below the dam.

The evacuations were ordered on Sunday along a 40-mile stretch of the Feather River below the dam after authorities said its emergency spillway could give way.

It appeared no one expected a full collapse of the dam, but officials did say a 30 foot “tsunami” could be unleashed.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said in the Mail report that residents would be allowed to return when it’s safe – but he “offered no timetable for when” that would happen.

The report continued, “Meteorologists are predicting the rain to begin on Wednesday night, dumping up to four inches by Thursday morning with more to drain from the mountains during the day.”

On Monday loads of rock were being dropped by helicopters onto the crumbling spillway,

Oroville is America’s tallest dam structure and experts predicted that if there would be failure, water could reach Oroville within the hour, and within eight to 12 hours it would be in Yuba City. They say the flood could be 10 feet deep at that point.

The damage to the emergency spillway had been predicted by experts.

The News reported that John Onderdonk, a civil engineer in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s San Francisco office, in 2006 told his bosses.

“The emergency spillway meets FERC’s engineering guidelines for an emergency spillway. The guidelines specify that during a rare flood event, it is acceptable for the emergency spillway to sustain significant damage.”

The evacuation was ordered when that significant damage appeared and officials feared it would undermine the 1,730-foot-long concrete lip at the top of the emergency spillway, and unleash billions of gallons of water in a short time.

Ron Stork of the Friends of the River told the News, “I’m feeling bad that we were unable to persuade DWR and FERC and the Army Corps to have a safer dam.”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.