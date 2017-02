(London Telegraph) A sign of the times, the latest dating app to enter the busy scene matches people based on the things they hate, rather than their similar interests.

Be it a hatred of the “liberal elite” or “alt-right”, or mild distaste for slow walkers and gluten-free food, Hater wants its users to bond over the things that get them riled.

Hater bills itself as an app that will help you “meet someone who hates the same stuff as you”. It encourages users to express their opinions on a wide range of topics from Donald Trump to camping to paying for extra guacamole.