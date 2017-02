(YAHOO!) David Cassidy is battling dementia.

The 66-year-old actor, widely known for his starring role as Keith Partridge on the 1970s series The Partridge Family, reveals to PEOPLE that he is fighting the memory loss disease.

The actor, who watched his grandfather struggle with the disease and witnessed his mother “disappear” from the disease herself, tells PEOPLE of his diagnosis: “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”