(DAILY MAIL) David Cassidy’s fans were left shocked as the star struggled his way through a concert in Los Angeles, California, with many fearing the star was once again drinking.

The 66-year-old has struggled with addiction and attended rehab last year, but many watching at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills on Sunday night feared the Partridge Family star had relapsed.

The one-time teen heartthrob can been seen in videos of his performance struggling to remember words, slurring, taking long breaks, telling rambling stories and even falling over at one point.