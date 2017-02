(WASHINGTON TIMES) David Duke wants the world to know that he supports Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison’s attempt to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

The former leader of the Ku Klux Klan likely complicated Mr. Ellison’s professional goals Monday by backing his efforts while alluding to claims by critics that he is anti-Semitic.

“Keith Ellison, Sally Boynton Brown or Jehmu Greene would all be excellent choices — I really like Keith though… I mean, at least he knows,” Mr. Duketweeted.