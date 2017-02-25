Democrat bill to make going to beach affordable for poor

(KXTV) Public access to California’s coastal areas, including beaches, are a problem.

Between overnight costs and wealthy landowners illegally blocking access, we wondered if this translated into a gentrification of sorts.

“The beach doesn’t belong to any individual person, the California Constitution protects it,” Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) said. “I think there’s absolutely been a gentrification of our coastal communities, and you can see it very directly.”

Gonzalez Fletcher introduced a bill, AB 250, which, if passed, would require the state’s Coastal Conservancy to come up with a program for low-cost accommodations along the coast.