Democratic hatred

Why does the spirit and teaching of the Democratic Party always lead to violence? Under Democrats the KKK stirred hatred for many years, and today it’s the Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, Wall Street sit-ins and student unrest, to name a few of recent memory.

On the other side the Republicans smile, even in defeat. The January D.C. marches showed a drastic contrast, one full of hate and the other smiling. The one marching for abortion have what they want and are mad – and the other, not having what they want, are happy fighting for change.

Why does one group cause hatred and violence and the other doesn’t? That’s what I want to know.

Ron Brown