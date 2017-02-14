Democrats: The wackier they get the more we win

Think about just how bad your message must be if you still can’t win elections, even with virtually everything stacked in your favor.

The Democrats have had the television and print media in their pockets for decades. Hollywood has been firmly behind them – even producing programming wholly designed to promote the left’s candidate, as in the TV show “Madam Secretary.” Save for a few instances, they’ve had leftist judges and courts consistently rule in their favor regarding election law.

They’ve been able to divide the nation into victimized groups, by way of race, creed and gender – informing each, or rather lying to them, that they cannot succeed without Democratic help.

Democrats have transformed what used to be temporary assistance into entitlements, which people now have a “right” to demand.

And of course, there is the matter of voter fraud. Going all the way back to the 1960 election of John F Kennedy, Democrat operatives have practiced voter fraud in virtually every election.

Yet still, with all this in their favor, they are losing more and more elections every cycle.

Now, with so many states firmly controlled by Republicans, the Democrats are seeing things slip away. They can see that without an entirely unique event, like the election of the nation’s first black president, they have little chance of regaining their power any time soon.

We on the right have said at times that the Dems have to know that what they are currently promoting is not working. Therefore, they must change their message – the message of hate, division and entitlement. But they evidently don’t and can’t. They are stuck in a box, fashioned by their own hands, and it’s all they know.

Even if those driving the bus did realize the message is the problem, it’s too late to soften their rhetoric now. If they try, they will lose what constituents they have left.

So they have opted instead to move further into the insane, electing Chuck Schumer as their Senate leader – a man, I predict, who will end up making “Dingy” Harry Reid look reasonable. They instead allow the despicable “Fauxahontas” Elizabeth Warren to rant and rave and make a fool of herself on the Senate floor, for all to witness.

And behind the scenes, the Dems are busy assembling a Dirty Dozen of smarmy operatives and shell organizations, financed by the devil, George Soros, to push back against state voter ID laws, by claiming the laws are really just voter suppression in disguise.

Demorcrats cling to the fantasy that voters, and more so the courts, will see things as they claim – that voter ID laws are inherently racist and only serve to suppress minority turnout.

The Free Beacon reports that Jason Kander, a failed Missouri Democratic candidate and founder of one of these new shell groups, called Let America Vote, recently issued a press release. It stated: “Voting in our country has never been easy, and unfortunately it’s never been guaranteed for everyone. Let America Vote will make the case for voting rights by exposing the real motivations of those who favor voter suppression laws. For the first time, politicians intent on denying certain Americans the right to vote will first have to consider the political consequences.”

This despite an August 2016 Gallop Poll which found that 80 percent of the U.S. supports voter ID laws.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel recently stated that in his opinion, Democrats won’t be winning anything any time soon. He advised his fellow Dems to just calm down and take a chill pill. From the looks of things, it’s appears the Democrats are not heeding his advice.

That, my friends, is good news for us – for the wackier they get, the more we win.