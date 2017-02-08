Dems' antics fail as vote on Sessions as AG looms

The rancor in the U.S. Senate has reached a low not seen in decades as Democrats, unable by sheer lack of numbers to force their will on majority Republicans, resorted to publicly impugning the integrity of Sen. Jeff Sessions during a hearing on his nomination by President Trump as attorney general.

The ultimate result more than likely will be ever deeper divisions in the body and less incentive for Republicans to accommodate the wishes of the minority party, who were left stunned and essentially leaderless when their presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, failed in her second attempt to become commander in chief in 2016.

Democrats have been diligent in erecting as many obstructions as they can to every move of President Trump, including delaying Senate delayed action on his Cabinet nominees.

Democrats came the closest to success when they convinced two Republicans to join them in opposing Betsy DeVos as education secretary, but they failed when Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote.

Votes on other Trump nominees are not expected to be that close, but in the case of Sessions, Democrats have staged a 48-hour marathon talk session to express their opposition.

The Democrats’ criticisms of Sessions erupted into formal Senate censorship of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., overnight on Tuesday.

She was reading from a letter from Coretta Scott King written three decades ago that contained vicious criticism of Sessions, who then was a federal prosecutor nominated for a federal judgeship.

But the Senate’s rules prohibit such criticism by senators of other senators on the Senate floor.

Warren first was warned, then when she continued to violate the rule, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., invoked Senate rule 19 to shut her down.

“The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair,” McConnell said. “Senator Warren, quote, said, ‘Senator Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.'”

Warren was told by the presiding member to take her seat.

Sessions earlier had been approved, along an 11-9 party line vote, in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Among the issues raised, by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., was Trump’s desire for an investigation into allegations of fraudulent votes.

The Dems’ wild comments during the previous hearing stretched to the dangerous, when Sen. Dick Blumenthal, D-Conn., complained that a pro-life organization, Operation Rescue, was “a group that advocates execution of abortion providers.”

“That was a cheap shot by a hack politician who thinks he can lie about us with impunity and without consequences in order to advance his political agenda,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.

“We are considering legal action to protect our good reputation,” said the group, which cooperated with an undercover investigation in 2015 revealing Planned Parenthood’s baby body-parts business.

Even the left-leaning New York Times admitted the Sessions vote, expected Wednesday evening, would make him the new attorney general.

“Despite a series of fierce, last-minute attacks by Democrats, no Republicans showed any sign of breaking ranks in support of Mr. Sessions’s bid to become the nation’s top law enforcement official after two decades as a Republican senator,” the report said.

“If he wins confirmation as the 84th attorney general, Mr. Sessions would bring a sharply conservative bent to the Justice Department and its 113,000 employees,” the paper said.

And the Washington Post admitted the Senate was heading toward approval of Sessions, despite the “deep … discord” between the parties.

In an interview with Fox News, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, pointed out that Southern Democrats not that many years ago were “the party of the Ku Klux Klan.”

He said Democrats “are angry and they’re out of their minds.”

Warren, after being silenced on the Senate floor for breaking rules, promptly turned to social media to read the King letter that blasted Sessions.

