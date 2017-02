(Breitbart) On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling against President Trump’s immigration order is “not a solid decision.” And “looks like it’s based more on policy than on constitutionality.”

Dershowitz said, “Look, this is not a solid decision. This is a decision that looks like it’s based more on policy than on constitutionality. There are many, many flaws.”