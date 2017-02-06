'Dilbert' creator, a Berkeley alum, yanks support

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Scott Adams, the creative genius behind the popular comic “Dilbert,” is no longer a fan of his alma mater: UC Berkeley.

“I’m ending my financial and other support for #UCBerkeley (for my safety),” Adams announced on Twitter on Friday.

Elaborating on his decision-making process, Adams explained on his blog:

… I’m ending my support of UC Berkeley, where I got my MBA years ago. I have been a big supporter lately, with both my time and money, but that ends today. I wish them well, but I wouldn’t feel safe or welcome on the campus. A Berkeley professor made that clear to me recently. He seems smart, so I’ll take his word for it.