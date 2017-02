(VOX) — The World Health Organization says we need to step up the fight against a dozen bacteria that are growing resistant to all the antibiotics we have to treat them.

In recent years, we’ve accelerated the natural process of bacterial resistance by overusing these life-saving drugs, rendering some of them useless and causing experts to warn that we are at the “dawn of a post-antibiotic era”.

One of the scariest features of the antibiotic resistance crisis is that pharmaceutical companies aren’t developing new drugs quickly enough to treat superbugs.