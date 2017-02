(WKMG) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three young men were arrested Tuesday after police said they beat up a Navy veteran who asked them to stop torturing a turtle, according to Daytona Beach police.

A woman was walking her toddler around a pond at Wedgewood Apartments and told police she saw three men torturing a turtle. She went home and told her husband, Gary Blough, they were “smashing up a turtle.”

Blough went outside and said he saw a group of three men repeatedly abusing the animal, according to the police report.