DNC boots chairman candidate for Islam criticism

(WASHINGTON TIMES) The Democratic National Committee has ousted a candidate running for party chair over comments he made regarding Rep. Keith Ellison’s Muslim faith.

Vincent Tolliver, who participated in a DNC forum over the weekend in Houston, was removed from the contest after The Hill newspaper reported that the former House candidate in Arkansas had said that Mr. Ellison, a Minnesota Democrat and the first Muslim elected to Congress, should be disqualified from running because “Muslims discriminate against gays.”

Donna Brazile, the interim chair of the DNC, said Mr. Tolliver has been tossed because he violated a pledge, signed by each of the candidates, to “uphold the interests, welfare and success of the Democratic Party of the United States, and will participate in the DNC Future Forum in good faith.”