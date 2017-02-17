DNC frontrunner Ellison ripped as 'disaster on every level'

The endorsements for Congressman Keith Ellison, a leading candidate to take over the Democratic National Committee, continue to pour in.

The president of the Baltimore City Council endorsed him.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., backs him. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has endorsed the Muslim congressman.

And so has David Duke.

The former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and imperial wizard of the Ku Klux Klan tweeted his support for Ellison, saying, “I really like Keith … at least he knows.”

Duke’s comment was likely intended as a troll of both Ellison and the media, the latter of which delightedly smeared Donald Trump during the presidential campaign because of Duke’s unsolicited and disavowed endorsement of the GOP nominee.

But as the Washington Times noted, the reference to “he knows” is a cryptic allusion to Ellison’s associations with anti-Semitic groups such as the Nation of Islam.

Indeed, Ellison’s radical past goes well beyond casual connections with marginal figures. As WND recently reported, Ellison’s career was launched by dedicated Communist Party members and he was involved in explicitly communist movements.

Researcher Trevor Loudon, who profiled Ellison in his explosive documentary “The Enemies Within,” has shown Ellison’s long partnership with anti-American organizations dating back to when he was a student. As WND reported in December, a great deal of evidence indicates Ellison an operative for the Muslim Brotherhood.

The most dangerous enemy is the one who operates from within your own gates. Discover the traitors within our own country and help spread the word about how America is already under attack. Don’t miss “The Enemies Within” available now in the WND Superstore.

Radio talk show host Larry Elder, author of “Dear Farther, Dear Son,” blasted Ellison’s extreme past.

“Ellison had close ties with the anti-Semitic, anti-white Nation of Islam, and those ties continued a lot longer than Ellison wants to admit,” he told WND.

As Elder observed, Ellison’s past support for an independent black ethnostate is indicative of his previous associations.

“That’s a core position of the Nation of Islam – that there should be a separate country for American blacks,” said Elder.

But it’s not just Ellison’s record before becoming an elected official that is causing the Democrats headaches. In 2010, Ellison blasted Israel’s “disproportionate influence” over American foreign policy.

He stated: “A region of 350 million all turns on a country of 7 million. Does that make sense? Is that logic?”

When criticized, Ellison claimed his remarks were “selectively edited.” But the resulting release of the full transcript showed no edits were made.

Elder said the media’s lack of outrage about Ellison’s statements and actions is a stark contrast to how they treat right-leaning figures such as Steve Bannon, President Trumps chief strategist.

“Even the left-leaning Anti-Defamation League has belatedly opposed Ellison’s DNC candidacy when it learned that Ellison here advanced the stereotype on how Jews and Israel have an undue influence on American politics,” Elder stated. “Steve Bannon is called anti-Semitic by critics. Where are the same detractors when it comes to Keith Ellison?”

Get your copy of “Dear Father, Dear Son” today from the WND Superstore!

Jesse Lee Peterson, a civil rights leader, founder of the organization BOND and the author of several books, including “The Antidote,” was incredulous about Ellison being taken seriously as a possible leader of one of America’s two major political parities

“Keith Ellison has a very radical past and he has a history of cozying up to and working with communists and hate groups,” he said. “Ellison is a fan of Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. He has ties to and is in agreement with the anti-American, Jewish hating CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) – a front group for the Muslim Brotherhood. Ellison constantly attacks police and supports the anti-police Black Lives Matter movement.

“Ellison is a dangerous individual. He is not an acceptable candidate to be chair of the DNC. He is so far out of the mainstream that he shouldn’t be in Congress and should be charged and prosecuted for sedition.”

Ellison’s past support for the Nation of Islam and hostility to the Jewish state is leading to major divisions within the Democratic Party. Haim Saban, one of the Democrats’ top donors, flatly labeled Ellison an “anti-Semite,” leading to furious condemnations of Saban by many liberal commentators.

A Jewish state assemblyman in New York is also leading an effort to get Sen. Schumer to renounce his support for Ellison for DNC chairman.

Peterson suggests it is a time for choosing for Jews in the Democratic Party.

“There should be a mass exodus of Jewish Americans from the Democratic Party,” Peterson said. “The fact that Ellison is a frontrunner for the DNC chair position indicates that the Democratic Party is anti-Israel and anti-Jewish. Ellison is a black bigot who hates Jews. If Ellison becomes chair it means that Jews are no longer welcome in the Democratic Party. Any Jewish American who supports the DNC is funding their own demise.”

Get “The Antidote” by Jesse Lee Peterson now at the WND Superstore!

Colin Flaherty, who chronicled nationwide black mob violence against whites in his book “White Girl Bleed A Lot,” argues racial grievances are driving the modern Democratic Party.

“If black people want to support Ellison because he is the major black candidate, well, I suppose it is their privilege to support someone whose only claim to fame is that he hates America,” he said. “This guy is a disaster on every level. His prominence is a clarion call for people who reject racial preferences, big government and promotion of Islam. The fact that large numbers of people find him an acceptable candidate is just about as alarming as anything we can point to today.”

While Flaherty regards David Duke as a marginal figure and his endorsement of no importance, he does see similarities between Duke and Ellison.

“If someone wanted to make a moral equivalence between Duke and Ellison, that would be a great idea,” he said. “An obvious idea. Which makes it all the stranger that so few people draw the parallel.”

Flaherty also believes Jews are going to have to decide whether they can stay in a party that is growing increasingly anti-Israel and pro-Islam.

“It is a mystery to me why so many American Jews embrace the same party that trumpets the wacky but dangerous ideas of apologizing for Islam.”

Racial violence has returned to America – thanks to the Left. Find out the story the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know. “White Girl Bleed A Lot,” now available from the WND Superstore.

Peterson believes Ellison’s prominence proves his contention the Democrats are a “far-left, hateful, separatist party.”

“They’re anti-family, anti-military, and most have no respect for the U.S. Constitution,” he charged. “The party is still as evil today as it was when it was run by pro-slavery Ku-Klux-Klan supporters and segregationists. The party today is more sophisticated and they’re stealthier in the way they operate and how they exploit blacks and women in order to maintain power, but they’re still evil.”

But for his part, Elder can’t help but endorse Ellison – though not for the reasons the Minnesota congressman would like.

“As a flame-throwing, race card-dealing, extreme leftist, Ellison is exactly the wrong person for the job,” Elder joked. “So I hope they hire him.”