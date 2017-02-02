Do Jews have the right to live in their homeland?

Sometimes I feel like I’m living in some sort of parallel universe, where up is down, right is left, black is white, and wrong is right.

I especially get that feeling when I hear people condemning Israel for suggesting Jews have a right to live at peace in their own one and only homeland from which they were forcibly expelled, persecuted worldwide wherever they were chased and lost half their population in a European Holocaust.

And when I hear some, like the United Nations Security Council, suggesting Jews don’t have the right to build homes in that homeland, including in the capital of that resurrected nation, then I know it’s true – wrong is right, and right is wrong.

Forgive me, but I thought we could all agree that ethnic cleansing and bigotry are wrong.

Would anyone deny that?

As a matter of fact they do – like people who say Jews cannot live in Judea and Samaria, both lands that belonged to ancient Israel.

Who are those people?

Besides the anti-Semites at the U.N., let me list a few: Barack Obama, John Kerry, most of the nations of the world and much of the international media.

Think about that.

And, keep in mind, the recent history of Judea and Samaria is important to understand. The British conquered the territory in World I, taking it out from under the control of the Ottoman Empire. In 1947, when the U.N. recognized the new Jewish homeland, the surrounding Arab-Muslim nations attacked Israel. Judea and Samaria were fought over and won militarily by the relatively new nation of Jordan. For the next 19 years, Jordan controlled that territory – also known as the West Bank.

But in 1967, another war was fought, and Israel won control of Judea and Samaria – and have controlled it ever since, a total of almost 50 years.

Israel did not expel the Arab and Muslim population. But, having regained a huge part of their ancient homeland, Israel saw no problem with having Jews and Arabs living side by side as they do throughout the rest of the Jewish state. Imagine that.

The Arabs disagreed. And, the official demand of the Palestinian Authority is that all Jews must be removed from this territory. It must be, as the Nazis would say, “Judenrein” or Jew-free.

And this demand has been accepted by the U.N., Obama, Kerry and most of the international media.

What’s wrong with this picture?

Everything.

When we allow the inmates to run the asylum, we get what we deserve.

And that’s what we’re doing in the Middle East.

Keep in mind that throughout the region, chaos reigns. Genocide is perpetrated by terrorists like ISIS. Little girls are kidnapped and force into “marriages” or sold like commodities. Slavery is till practiced in some countries. Christians are persecuted worse than they were in the days of the Roman Colosseum. Women are subjugated. Homosexuals are dropped off tall buildings.

But what is the U.N. fixated upon? What does the Security Council think is the greatest injustice taking place in the entire world?

Israel is building homes for Jews on historically Jewish land that has never belonged to any other nation-state – ever.

How can this be?

The answer is simple:

Propaganda works.

Anti-Semitism is on the resurgence.

In the world of global rules, there really are no immutable rules; even something as basically immoral as ethnic cleansing isn’t always condemned. In fact, sometimes, like in the Palestinian Authority, ethnic cleansing is promoted as a “final solution,” once again.

So, what do you think? Do Jews have the right to live in their own homeland? Do they have the right to build homes there? Should Jews be forced to retreat from their ancestral homelands because of hatred expressed by their neighbors?

By the way, it’s worth repeating who I am to lay out this starkly different interpretation of reality than you normally get. I am an Arab-American Christian and a former Middle East correspondent. I have also just written a book that explains that God has outlined in scripture His Middle East peace plan – one that is fair and just and places Judea and Samaria in the hands of Israel.

So who do you think knows better – the U.N. or God?

