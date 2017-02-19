It terrifies me that Saturday, while in Trump’s rally, that Trump referenced the tired line of “repeal and replace” Obamacare.

Is that really what our country needs? Do we really want socialized medicine?

Other countries all over the world with socialized medicine have horrible medical services. Our country’s medical services are wonderful in comparison.

While I am not expert on health insurance, I feel that there are things we can do better. We need to standardize costs for medical procedures in which all patients are charged the same for the same procedure. While I understand that hospitals and medical offices need to be able to make money, there shouldn’t be such a mystery in how much they charge.

I have many other ideas, such as why can’t my husband claim his parents as dependents if they live with us and are disabled and on Social Security? If we could get tax benefits for taking care of my in-laws, it would help substantially. Then if we could add them to my husband’s employer-based health insurance plan (just like our adult children), it would take some of strain off the state Medicare/Medicaid. The family can and should help with the care of their elderly, but many can’t afford it. Tax breaks to families would also help the government save money in the long run on state-run long-term care facilities or other elderly care.

Jennifer Cypret