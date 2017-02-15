Does singer in pro-Trump dress even LIKE the Donald?

Has America been duped by a singer who dressed for Sunday night’s Grammy Awards in a gown that proclaimed “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the back?

Does singer Joy Villa really like President Trump, or was it all just a big publicity stunt?

Several social media posts have surfaced of Villa appearing to disparage Trump supporters as “stupid” and Trump as a “crazy candidate” in 2016.

Villa saw her sales of her music skyrocket at least 18 million percent in one day after she posed on the red carpet in her eye-popping Trump dress, WND reported Monday.

Joy Villa’s album “I Make The Static” instantly jumped to light speed, soaring to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes album sales chart, as well as No. 1 on Amazon’s top digital albums. It was previously ranked on Amazon at No. 543,202 before her Grammy appearance.

The patriotic dress also helped Villa’s presence on social media, with her followers on Twitter increasing from about 15,000 to 111,000 on Tuesday.

“Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself,” Villa tweeted Sunday night.

“Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree,” she also wrote on Instagram.

Villa initially wore a plain white dress on top of the Trump outfit, but then stripped off the white covering to reveal the message of Make America Great Again.

But there’s something suspicious about Villa’s previous statements and tweets – including one in August 2016 that called Trump supporters “stupid”:

In an Election Day tweet, Villa encouraged voters who “don’t like the two crazy candidates running” to vote for third-party candidates:

Writing for Allen West’s blog, Matt Palumbo noted that Villa retweeted former President Obama on Election Day. Obama had tweeted: “Today, progress is on the ballot. Go vote – then make sure your friends, your family, and everyone you know votes too.

And after Trump’s election victory, Villa wrote on Instagram that she will “overcome and persevere.”

“Keep your spirits high my friends, we shall overcome and persevere!” she wrote. “Let this be a chance to #UNIFY instead of #DIVIDE I love you, be bold! #election2016 #trump #hillary #election #staystrong”

In June, Villa retweeted a Twitter post arguing that Bernie Sanders would be “the strongest candidate to beat Trump.”

WND’s requests for comment from Villa and two of her publicists hadn’t been returned at the time of this report.

“Did we all get played?” Palumbo asked. “To Villa’s credit, she didn’t make any pro-Trump statements at the Grammy’s, aside from wearing the dress. She did however re-tweet a handful of posts praising her and referring to her as a Trump supporter after the Grammys.

“It all seems just a bit fishy. In the meantime, her bank account balance certainly has been made great again.”

As WND reported, the designer of Villa’s dress, Andre Soriano, a naturalized U.S. citizen who immigrated from the Philippines, is homosexual and a big fan of President Trump.

Soriano told the Hollywood Reporter he backs the new president despite the controversy over Trump’s immigration ban from several countries, explaining the message of the dress was positivity.

“There are a lot of people that are in power that really misconstrued what this country stands for,” he said. “I love this country. I’m from the Philippine islands. I am a proud American. I really love this country. I am a minority, Joy is black. America is about immigrants.”