Does the sound of chewing drive you nuts? Here's why

Does the sound of chewing drive you nuts?

What with all the fake news – here’s something real that drives real people nuts.

Munch, munch, crunch, slurp, burp, swallow … eating sounds can be really obnoxious. Rude even. But New Scientist reports on the reality that, for some, this minor annoyance is, in truth, a major issue:

Olana Tansley-Hancock knows misophonia’s symptoms only too well. From the age of about 7 or 8, she experienced feelings of rage and discomfort whenever she heard the sound of other people eating. By adolescence, she was eating many of her meals alone. As time wore on, many more sounds would trigger her misophonia. Rustling papers and tapping toes on train journeys constantly forced her to change seats and carriages. Clacking keyboards in the office meant she was always making excuses to leave the room. Finally, she went to a doctor for help. “I got laughed at,” she says.

There is nothing funny, however, about a tweak in the wiring of one’s brain that forces them to focus on those very sounds that drive even non-sufferers to clear their throat in an attempt to silence din. The flight or fight instinct is automatic.

Eating noises is only the beginning, too. Tapping pencils, humming (drives me nuts and I’m not a misophonia sufferer), crinkling papers; think anything small scale but repetitious; and, when one is amidst groups of people, often unavoidable.

The following clip gives you a little taste of real suffering, albeit hidden, that’s more often than not endured, not used as an excuse to engage in the rage-nation mantra that has been fueling so many in the news these days:

Something to consider the next time someone begs for a little quiet!

Wrath of Khan? Is it all it your head?

Do you remember the unsettling “earwig” scene in “Star Trek’s Wrath of Khan” with Ricardo Montalbán (Khan) and Walter Koenig (Checkov)? Think about it, that 1982 classic featuring a deliciously remote Ceti Alpha V, an abandoned trailer, and one of Hollywood’s best manifestations of what people fear most when contemplating open orifices.

Check out the video below in case you forgot:

Well, sorry to break it to you, folks, but if that scene left you wriggling and racked with an uncontrollable case of the willies, you really don’t want to watch this next clip. Is it from a blockbuster movie? An edgy Indie film? Nope, the following shouldn’t-but-must-be-seen snippet is a procedure executed on an Indian woman who, if the noisy invader hadn’t been i-deed and subsequently removed, would likely have died. Not from the cockroach nibbling on her brain stem, but from the almost assured infection that would result as a product of the cockroach’s rotting, crunchy corpse:

According to HuffPo:

The 42-year-old woman, a Chennai resident identified only as Selvi, made her son-in-law take her to a medical clinic Tuesday morning so doctors could examine her. “I could not explain the feeling, but I was sure it was some insect,” she told The New Indian Express. “There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes.”

And it’s a good thing Selvi was persistent, not only in insisting her son-in-law take the requisite action, but in maintaining that the sensations she was experiencing weren’t – sorry in advance — “all in her head.”

It was only, “after being transferred three times,” per Gizmodo that “doctors determined that there was a ‘foreign body that seemed to be mobile’ in her head.”

Can you say, “Gah-rosss!!!”

Bring on the wrinkles

The older I get, the more I live on that 1971 plug from Clairol: “You’re not getting older, you’re getting better.” That slogan, as one can imagine, sold lots and lots of hair dye. Today, however, it’s not selling anything except perhaps the wisdom of looking differently at aging, or, in this case, maturing. (Yes, there’s a difference.)

“The link between structure (of the cerebral cortex – that is, the outer landscape of the brain) and personality may help explain how we mature as we get older,” New Scientists reports. “Folds and wrinkles are thought to increase the surface area of the brain, but make the cortex thinner. The cortex continues to stretch and fold throughout childhood and adolescence, and into adulthood. As we grow up, people generally become less neurotic, and more conscientious and agreeable.”

Creative, too!

So, instead of bye-bye gray, we can welcome the passing of years that more often than not gives way to bye-bye neurosis and that too-often, but most unwelcome guest, mood swings.

That’s science, not a slogan … and I’m sticking to it!

Huge mouth – no hope of relief? Or don’t be a dumb bunny!

Okay, I’ve got it. It may be just a hypothesis, but this revolving-door feminism that has most recently had women, those who would otherwise seem functional, identifying themselves with reproductive organs and being nasty may just be a development of devolution.

“Devolution, de-evolution, or backward evolution,” according to Wikipedia, “is the notion that species can revert into more ‘primitive‘ forms over time.”

And what could be more primitive than the oldest known ancestor of all vertebrates?

“This week a team of paleontologists described a new link in the chain of human evolution – and it isn’t pretty. With its ‘bag-like body,’ ‘prominent mouth’ and no anus (it likely excreted waste from openings by its mouth, almost like primitive gills), the Saccorhytus looks like it crawled off the set of “Alien,” but researchers say the millimeter-long organism is a key early branch off our tree of life according to the New York Post.

That’s right, our oldest known ancestor, contrary to the biblically supported report of Adam and Eve (sinful, perhaps, but human none the less) is really a giant mouth with no rear end. If the human race is coming “full circle,” that may explain the explosive content spewing forth from those who we dare not identify as female in recent marches. (The ether police are out there!)

Analyze the video below and see what you think.

Now, if this hypothesis is true, then these devolutions aren’t really people as we know them, but perhaps the first markers of the devolution process. Further study is required. Much like the further study of Katie Couric who recently posited to Ellen DeGeneres that female fetuses, while apparently not capable of expressing the feeling of wanting to live, are somehow capable of feelings gender confused. Amazing! RedState makes a great case for why Couric will have some serious splainin’ to do with Planned Parenthood. But the interview with Couric and DeGeneres is not to be missed.

And yet, there is another hypothesis out there, one that begs review. That of the Stoat and the dumb bunny. A crafty and ingenious hunter, the stoat is never put off by seemingly overwhelming odds. Rabbits are larger than stoats and can run a good deal faster. But when fast won’t work, fanatic always does the trick.

Take a look at the following clip and tell me which animal you identify with; the not-so-crazy stoat playing lunatic to garner the rabbit’s attention or the hypnotized bunny that, despite knowing better, just can’t look away! Until it’s too late.