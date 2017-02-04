Does Trump have Antisocial Personality Disorder?

(Common Dreams) — Because so many of his executive actions and remarks on Twitter and in interviews seem rash, commentators, including psychiatrists and psychologists are raising questions about the stability of President Donald J. Trump’s mind. Reportedly, there is a good fit with Trump’s personality characteristics and the DSM-5’s (Diagnosis and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) diagnosis of Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Characteristics of this trait include a desire for unwarranted admiration, obsession with one’s own success and accomplishments, and a sense of entitlement. Certainly, these traits can be said to apply, even just based on Trump’s speeches alone.

But another, more serious diagnosis might also be worth a look. This is Antisocial Personality Disorder, a diagnosis assigned to individuals who habitually violate the rights of others without remorse. Psychopathy is an earlier term that was used for the same personality traits. Like Narcissistic Personality Disorder, the antisocial disorder is a personality disorder, which denotes an enduring pattern of behavior or mindset that deviates markedly from the expectations of the individual’s culture. Both the Narcissistic and Antisocial Disorders are associated with males more than females. Although the latter disorder is prevalent among the male prison population, it is also found among people in the general population by persons who have avoided prosecution. They are prone, however, to get into trouble, for example, through violent relationships or as a result of shady business practices. Let us review the DSM criteria in light of our president’s actions and statements.