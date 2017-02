(USA TODAY) The streaky Dow on Thursday did what it hasn’t done in nearly four years: Finish higher for 10 consecutive trading days.

The Dow Jones industrial average hasn’t finished in the red since Feb. 8 — the day before President Trump promised a tax cut plan would be announced in a few weeks.

On Thursday, the Dow finished in the black for the 10th day in a row. That hasn’t happened since March 2013.