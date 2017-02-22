Dow posts 9th straight record close

(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mixed Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s previous meeting hinted that a rate hike coming “fairly soon.”

“We’re back to figuring out what very ambiguous terms mean,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. ” For today, the market is interpreting this as not much has changed.”

The Dow Jones industrial average closed about 30 points higher and notched its ninth straight record close, with DuPont and 3m contributing the most gains. Shares of DuPont rose after a Reuters report, citing sources, that EU antitrust regulators are set to clear DuPont’s merger with Dow Chemical.