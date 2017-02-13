Dress for success! Singer's sales rocket with pro-Trump gown

Talk about a dress for success!

A singer who dressed for Sunday night’s Grammy Awards in a gown that proclaimed “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the back has seen the sales of her music skyrocket at least 18 million percent in one day.

Joy Villa’s album “I Make The Static” instantly jumped to light speed, soaring to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes album sales chart, as well as No. 1 on Amazon’s top digital albums.

It was previously ranked on Amazon at No. 543,202 before her Grammy appearance.

By Monday morning, Villa was outselling well-known names including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

The patriotic dress also helped Villa’s presence on social media, with her followers on Twitter increasing from about 15,000 to nearly 80,000 on Monday.

“Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself,” Villa tweeted Sunday night.

“Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree,” she also wrote on Instagram.

Villa initially wore a plain white dress on top of the Trump outfit, but then stripped off the white covering to reveal the message of Make America Great Again.

The designer of the dress, Andre Soriano, a naturalized U.S. citizen who immigrated from the Philippines, is homosexual and a big fan of President Trump.

Soriano told the Hollywood Reporter he backs of the new president despite the controversy over Trump’s immigration ban, explaining the message of the dress was positivity.

“There are a lot of people that are in power that really misconstrued what this country stands for,” he said. “I love this country. I’m from the Philippine islands, I am a proud American. I really love this country. I am a minority, Joy is black. America is about immigrants.”

“Thank you for your courage and your message of love and unity! So needed!” said Terry Mendozer, whose Twitter handle is Ex-Dem Latina.

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West noted: “Forget the speeches or the performances – singer Joy Villa made her arrival political by turning President Trump’s campaign slogan and logo into a dress. While she wasn’t nominated for anything, she will certainly be remembered.”

But the dress also enraged political opponents of Trump, and one Twitter user actually called for the murder of Villa.

“Attack!! Kill her!! Throw her in a camp … for adults!” @jaker1419 tweeted.

Other negative remarks include:

“Imagine choosing to end your career before anyone even knew who you were.”

“I think you did this for attention. Sorry.”

“Guess that’s what happens when you support the devil!”

Villa wasn’t the only one gaining some attention for attire at the Grammys.

Singer Katy Perry sported a Planned Parenthood lapel pin on her outfit, prompting the abortion provider to thank the pop star on its Twitter page.

When Trump was elected president, Perry publicized her $10,000 donation to Planned Parenthood.

She wrote an essay published in Entertainment Weekly urging Americans to donate to Planned Parenthood, indicating her financial gift was in honor of “the teenage me who made several trips” to the abortion provider.

