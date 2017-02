(KTNV) — LAS VEGAS – Some homeowners in one part of the Las Vegas valley say they’re being bothered by drones flying overhead.

They’re worried about their privacy because they don’t know who’s controlling the drones or if they’re recording video.

Mark Utnehemer first became aware of what was going on last week when he was in the backyard of his home near Tenaya and Peace Way.

“I heard this ‘zzzz’ sound out in the street, so I thought it was a toy car out there,” he said.