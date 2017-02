(WTHR) — INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman believed to be in the country illegally is accused of driving drunk this morning and killing a Noblesville man.

The crash occurred on the city’s northwest side on Interstate 465 near Michigan Road.

The victim is a former missionary. The suspect, state police investigators believe, entered the country illegally.

The high-speed collision happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, sending David Kriehn’s car careening off the interstate and into a ditch. Investigators say it rolled over several times, killing the 66-year-old father and grandfather.