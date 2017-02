(PALM BEACH POST) — CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — In a press briefing Monday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that a private mission around the moon is scheduled for 2018.

“Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration,” the company said in a press release.

Musk shared the press release on Twitter.

An unmanned test mission will be launched to the ISS. The second mission, which will include crew, is scheduled to fly in 2018.