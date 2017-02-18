Euthanize Obamacare

Now here is an amazing thing: In 2010, not one House or Senate Republican voted for Obamacare. During Obama’s ensuing double-reign of terror, Republicans voted six times to repeal Obamacare! In 2017, with a huge House majority, Republicans aren’t sure they can repeal Obamacare.

Really?

The only difference I see is the White House is now occupied by another Republican. One who says he will sign a bill to repeal Obamacare.

Obamacare was always what big government has salivated over: Control. In this case it was control over who can and can’t see a doctor, what you can see one for and what treatment that doctor can or cannot provide for you. The goal has always been that you have as much choice as a pre-born baby in a Planned Parenthood clinic.

All undesirable (from government’s viewpoint) behaviors can be couched as having health concerns somewhere down the road. Thus health care can be used to control those undesirable-to-government but desirable-to-you behaviors. What you eat? Health risk. What you think? Mental illness. What you shoot? Risk of injury. What you drive? Self-driving car required, with government monitor. If I had hundreds of people and a budget of millions, I could come up with lots more things.

Hillary wanted it before Obama

That was the goal the day Hillary Clinton’s bus rolled into – and was run out of – Seattle, early in Bill Clinton’s presidency. Even way back then, while Bill was home in D.C. working his way through the White House interns, Hillary was trying to get control of the nation’s health-care system. Control over who lives and who dies. That’s what the left is all about. Always has been. Always will be. Our nation now has a God-given reprieve. Leave no machinery behind, folks. Eventually, it will change hands.

See, here’s the deal – and Republican turncoats know this. Any bureaucracy you leave behind will eventually be taken over by the enemy and turned against the American people. The EPA. The Education Department. Good ideas. Insane outcomes. To see the political left’s behavior today is to see exactly what will be running health care at some point again in the future.

Pull the plug on Obamacare. Replace it with … nothing. Let the states with sanctuary cities who love illegal aliens, inner-city drug dealers and drug users, and the sexually confused who favor designer sex-changes sleep in the bed they’ve made for themselves. If they love it, let them pay for it. I don’t.

Hold states responsible

Individual state governments can conduct their own experiments and find out if these are good ideas – or not – for them. The insurance companies will give them anything they want for a price. They will also give the rest of us basic health-care insurance for a whole lot less of a price! For those who can’t get coverage, their state is going to be stuck with the high-risk pool. The way you run your state will have a lot to do with the size of that high-risk pool.

The only health care the federal government is on the hook for is Medicare, for the over-65 crowd. Given the aging baby boomers, that should be enough to keep them plenty busy, don’t you think?

If members of Congress really want to do something for the health of Americans, maybe they should send their kids to medical school, instead of law school. No; there’s far more money to be made by being a lawyer and suing doctors than caring for patients.

Trump is in the White House because a sufficient number of Americans finally figured out that our government has been lying to us for decades. No matter which wing of the Demo-publican party was elected, nothing changed, except more laws and regulations were added to destroy hope.

Start euthanizing the bureaucracy. Obamacare is a worthy first patient. Better it than us. Or you.

