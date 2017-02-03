Ex-Obama official talks military coup against Trump

(WASHINGTON TIMES) A former Defense Department official under the Obama administration has raised the specter of a military coup to remove President Donald Trump from power.

In an editorial penned for Foreign Policy, senior Pentagon policy official Rosa Brooks publicly suggested a military insurrection against the Trump administration may be the only option to oust one of the most divisive presidents in American history.

“Donald Trump’s first week as president has made it all too clear: Yes, he is as crazy as everyone feared,” Ms. Brooks wrote. “[One] possibility is one that until recently I would have said was unthinkable in the United States of America: a military coup, or at least a refusal by military leaders to obey certain orders.”