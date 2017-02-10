Ex-U.S. attorney: 9th Circuit ruling 'abomination'

(LIFEZETTE) Legal scholars and some Republican members of Congress on Thursday blasted an appeals court ruling keeping President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on ice while the states of Washington and Minnesota challenge its legality.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco delivered a unanimous rebuke of Trump’s position.

“The ruling is outrageous. It’s an abomination. It’s an intrusion on the president’s authority in the area of foreign policy and national security.”

Joseph diGenova, who served as a U.S. attorney under President Ronald Reagan, said it was disappointing but not surprising.