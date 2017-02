(BREITBART) A candidate expelled from the race for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for criticising Islam tells Breitbart News he intends to sue for a breach of his First Amendment rights.

Vincent Tolliver, who previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for Congress in Arkansas, was expelled from the campaign by interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazil, after telling The Hill he didn’t believe his rival Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn) should become chairman because of his Islamic faith, citing the religion’s positions on homosexuality.