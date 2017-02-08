Experts: Issue of standing threatens challenge to travel ban

Time and time again during Barack Obama’s first term, judges tossed lawsuits challenging his eligibility for the presidency.

The plaintiffs had no “standing,” the courts said repeatedly, meaning they had suffered no specific injury related to his eligibility or could not be reasonably expected to suffer injury.

So there were no arguments over the merits of the cases – whether or not Obama met the constitutional requirements for the office.

Now, judges on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering the standing of two states challenging President Trump’s temporary travel ban on people from known terror-producing countries, Washington and Minnesota.

A lone judge in Washington state, James Robart, has suspended Trump’s order, basing his opinion on clearly erroneous assumptions.

Ann Coulter’s back, and she’s never been better than in “Adios, America!: The Left’s Plan to Turn our Country into a Third World Hellhole.”

The judge incorrectly claimed that no one from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya or Somalia had been arrested in the United States since 9/11.

However, it’s documented that travelers and immigrants from the seven countries have indeed been involved in the murders of Americans and other heinous crimes.

America is headed down a suicidal path – but it’s a subtle invasion. Get all the details in Leo Hohmann’s brand new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” available now at the WND Superstore.

Almost immediately, questions were raised by experts regarding Robart’s claim that the states had standing.

Ed Straker is an attorney who attended law school with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

“The case clearly has no plaintiffs with standing or any kind of validity,” he wrote in American Thinker. “At most, Judge Robart should have stayed his decision pending appeal to circuit courts. His radical injunction smacks of a judicial coup, of a single federal district judge asserting his authority over the entire executive branch. His arguments for doing so are unconstitutional, as is his manner of issuing the order. We are living in a time when judicial ayatollahs are usurping the power of our elected officials, and it is very much like a judicial coup.”

Larry Klayman, founder of Freedom Watch, submitted a friend-of-the-court brief to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to argue that the states did not have standing.

“The TRO must also be vacated because the appellees lack standing,” he wrote. “It is undisputed that the appellees claim for standing grounds routinely [are] rejected by the courts, at least when a legal challenge is in support of the rule of law and enforcement of immigration laws. The appellees clearly ground their claim of standing exclusively upon the supposed – highly speculative – claims of others.”

The states claim the damage they would suffer would be the loss of tax revenue. They have argued they deserve “special solicitude” on the issue and both their proprietary interests and their sovereign interests are harmed.

The states argue that some university students and faculty are being stranded by the travel order, which is “decreasing state tax revenue.”

But former judge and now Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano explained the issue without the legalese.

“The Constitution requires the plaintiffs be people who are actually harmed or in immediate likelihood of harm – to bring a lawsuit, particularly against the president of the United States,” he said.

“Was it proper for Judge Robart, sitting in Seattle, to prevent the effect of this executive order signed by the president of the United States? If the answer is ‘yes,’ then the ban on executive order will stay in place while Judge Robart … will hold a trial. If the answer is ‘no,’ then the ban that the president put in place will be back in place while Judge Robart holds a trial.’

He believes that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will reverse Judge Robart and reinstate President Trump’s executive order, because Washington and Minnesota do not have the standing to bring an action on behalf of others.

“Others who are harmed have to bring that action directly,” he said.

He was not alone in his opinion.

Fox News commentator Greg Jarrett wrote not that only is the law on Trump’s side, “so is the weight of history.”

“The president does have the authority to ban the entry of foreigners, as long as he has what is called a ‘rational basis’ to believe they poase a threat to the nation’s security. He does, and his order is designed to accomplish precisely that.”

He said the seven nations “targeted by Trump in his immigration ban were originally identified in an anti-terrorism law signed by President Obama.”

“Unlike other Muslim-majority nations that have a history of terrorism, these seven countries do not assist the U.S. in providing background checks and other vetting of immigrant applicants. Thus, it is not only ‘rational’ to deny entry, it is imperative for the safety of Americans. The U.S. does not have the resources to properly vet all these individuals on its own.”

He described Robart’s ruling as “largely devoid of any legal reasoning or sound analysis.”

He noted Washington state does not have standing to sue on behalf of its residents because they have suffered no actual harm from Trump’s order.

“In order to sustain a lawsuit, the plaintiffs must demonstrate their alleged injury is direct and real, not merely hypothetical. The harm must be imminent and irreparable, not speculative,” he said.

“So how have Washington residents been harmed? Lawyers for the state suggest their economy will be adversely impacted because the ban may prevent immigrants from working for Washington-based companies. Taxes might be reduced and its education system could be affected.

“However, all of that is pure conjecture. It might happen, but it might not. Hence, it does not constitute immediate ‘actual harm.’ On that basis alone, the lawsuit should be dismissed. ”

He also pointed out foreigners “do not enjoy constitutional rights.”

Even the Los Angeles Times admitted the law is on Trump’s side.

“The exclusion of aliens is a fundamental act of sovereignty … inherent in the executive power,” the Supreme Court noted in 1950, the report confirmed.

Congress later determined the president “may by proclamation and for a period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens and any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants” when he believes it “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

But the Times speculated that judges may take into consideration more than the law during their deliberations and may give weight to Trump’s campaign statements and the “clumsy handling” of the announcement.

Critics also have called the limit a ban on Muslims, but it does not mention Muslims and continues immigration from dozens of Muslim-majority countries.

And there already is precedent for a Trump victory.

“On the same day the judge in Seattle blocked Trump’s order, a federal judge in Boston refused a similar request. Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he ‘declined to encroach upon the delicate policy judgment inherent in immigration decisions.'”

If the issues does reach the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices there may very well look for a technicality, such as standing, to use so that they don’t have to reach a decision on the substantive issue, since the eight members are divided 4-4 between justices who lean toward an originalist interpretation of the Constitution and those who believe it’s a “living” document.

Wrote Rich Lowry at the New York Post: “Sorry: Trump’s immigration order is totally legal.”

“The nationwide stay of the ban issued by Judge James Robart, a Washington state-based federal district judge, is tissue-thin. It doesn’t bother to engage on the substance, presumably because facts, logic and the law don’t support Robart’s sweeping assertion of judicial authority in an area where judicial power is inherently quite limited,” he said.

“Even if you assume that the states of Washington and Minnesota have standing to pursue the litigation (Robart asserts implausibly that they ‘face immediate and irreparable injury’ from the executive order, the heart of which is a three-month pause on most travel from seven countries), the stay falls down. It ignores our constitutional scheme and Supreme Court precedent, as the Justice Department brief seeking to reverse it persuasively argues.”

Robart’s ruling suspended the ban nationwide temporarily, and the 9th Circuit declined to reverse immediately, but a further decision is expected from the appeals bench after arguments that are scheduled late Tuesday.

Ann Coulter’s back, and she’s never been better than in “Adios, America!: The Left’s Plan to Turn our Country into a Third World Hellhole.”